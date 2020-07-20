Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS and Lowe's among major retailers requiring masks beginning July 20

More major retailers are mandating masks, starting Monday, July 20, regardless of the rules in their particular city or county.

Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, Kohl's and Lowe's will require masks at all of their stores, nationwide.

Publix will start requiring masks Tuesday, July 21, followed by Home Depot on Wednesday, July 22.

RELATED: Going shopping? Here are the major retailers that are requiring customers to wear masks

Aldi will begin mandating masks in stores on Monday, August 27, and then Target will follow suit on August 1.

There are retailers with mask rules that were already in place, including Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Costco, Starbucks and Best Buy.

