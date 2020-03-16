Walt Disney World hotels and stores, including in Disney Springs, will temporarily close due to coronavirus

article

Just after midnight Monday, Disney announced “in an abundance of caution” it will close all of its hotels in Orlando and Vero Beach, as well as their owned-and-operated stores at Disney Springs, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Disney, all of its stores in North American will close beginning Mar. 17. However, they said guests can still purchase items online at shopDisney.com.

Disney said it will also close all of its owned-and-operated locations at Disney Springs in Orlando beginning in March 17. This includes places like, “World of Disney,” and the “NBA Experience.” The same schedule will be followed at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

Individual tenants at both locations will make their own decision on whether to continue or adjust their operations.

All Disney owned-and-operated hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resorts will closed at 5 p.m. Friday, Mar. 20.

“This will give Guests the ability to make other arrangements,” according to Disney’s statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts.”

The announcement comes a day after Walt Disney World closed its four parks. The closure is expected to last through the end of March. Disney said annual passes will be extended by two weeks due to the closures.

All cast members will receive pay during this time. Disney cruises were also canceled until April 1.

