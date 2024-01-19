Want to be Captain Fear? Tampa Bay Buccaneers searching for new mascot

article

Do you love the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are looking for a new job? You may be in luck. The NFC South division champs are looking for a new mascot.

Captain Fear, the Buccaneer, was created in 2000 to replace the Bucs' former mascot, a parrot named Skully.

Now, the two-time Super Bowl winners are searching for a part-time employee to embody the famous captain and the spirit of the Bucs.

According to a job posting on the Buccaneers website, the ideal candidate is upbeat, outgoing, can interact with all types of people, and is comfortable performing regularly in front of thousands of fans.

The Bucs also prefer someone with a degree, previous experience, and a flexible schedule, who can work weekends, nights and possibly holidays.

Click here for more information and to apply.