Want to visit the new St. Pete Pier? A reservation is required, for now

In order to avoid a mass-gathering situation, St. Petersburg officials is borrowing an idea from the theme park's handbook and requiring reservations as the newest pier finally opens.

The city wants to keep everyone as spread out as possible, and, on Tuesday, announced they will begin asking people to reserve a time to visit for the opening week. The new St. Pete Pier opens Monday, July 6.

Tickets are available from opening day through Sunday, July 12. Those who are interested can get a ticket on the pier's website.

There are options to include a plus-one or family that can include up to six individuals. City officials say all individuals must be living in the same household.

If someone has a reservation to a restaurant at the Pier, they say the reservation can be shown at the pier's gate.

The pier space is 26 acres, but St. Petersburg officials are asking people to take a few precautions. They are encouraging everyone who comes to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance from others.

There will be ten touch-free hand sanitizer stations throughout the Pier District, allowing visitors to wash their hands frequently.

The city announced other precautionary measures, which include:

1. ‘Six (6) feet’ Social Distancing signage will be provided for the Marketplace and other various locations throughout the District

2. Maximum Occupancy load of ‘Four (4) persons max’ signage provided for Pier Head elevators

3. Personal hygiene and hand washing signage will be provided for Pier Head & Pavilion public restrooms

4. Pier restaurants and cafes are strongly encouraged to follow guidelines for Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association

5. The city will be adhering to all CDC guidelines and recommendations as they change

6. Guests are required to wear cloth face coverings/masks where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as The Discovery Center, Restaurants, etc. In all other areas of the St. Pete Pier, the city strongly encourages visitors to wear cloth face coverings/masks.

7. The city strongly encourage guests to remain home if they are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19

8. St. Pete Pier amenities and restaurants will be in compliance with existing and future state, county, and municipal orders.

The opening for the new St. Pete Pier was initially scheduled in May, but the pandemic scrapped those plans to give city officials time to prepare a safer approach for visitors during the unprecedented time.

The new pier is the eighth major pier in St. Pete's history, replacing its inverted-pyramid predecessor.

Additional information about the new pier can be found here.

