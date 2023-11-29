Wanted felon arrested after intentionally crashing into HCSO vehicle while trying to flee: Deputies

Detectives say they arrested a man in Brandon who was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

Walden faces 14 charges including trafficking in fentanyl, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, as well as violation of probation (VOP) charges including fleeing to elude from Pinellas County and Grand Theft from Broward. He now faces additional charges related to Wednesday's arrest, according to law enforcement.

READ: Antique thief hides in St. Petersburg store, takes $18,000 worth of items: Police

34-year-old Jabari Walden was seen entering a parked car in the Kensington Lakes Circle residences just before 8:30 a.m, according to deputies. Detectives say they responded to the parked vehicle with emergency lights on.

In an attempt to flee, Walden intentionally accelerated and hit a parked car and an unmarked Tahoe that had its emergency lights on, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

READ: 2 suspects at large after robbing Bradenton smoke shop at gunpoint

The deputy was not seriously injured, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office says despite Walden's efforts, his car became inoperable after he intentionally hit the law enforcement vehicle.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

During the arrest, deputies say they found a substantial amount of narcotics including 10.7 grams of trafficking-grade fentanyl and an additional 30 grams of fentanyl.

"It's an unmitigated tragedy when those sworn to protect and serve face intentional harm while doing their job. The anger, heartbreak, and disappointment run deep, especially when, less than a month ago, we witnessed an unsettling attack on two of our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "This is just another stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily. Their resilience in the face of such adversity demonstrates their dedication to protecting our communities from those who seek to destroy our peace and safety."