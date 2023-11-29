2 suspects at large after robbing Bradenton smoke shop at gunpoint

article

The Bradenton Police Department is searching for two suspects after they robbed a Bradenton smoke shop at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

According to BPD, the armed robbery occurred just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Wild Smoke Shop on 5254 SR-64 E. One suspect held employees at gunpoint while another acted as a lookout, according to police.

The armed suspect is a black man, standing at about 5'9" and weighing about 165 lbs. He was wearing black cargo pants, a black jacket, and tan work boots.

Photo courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Police said the second suspect is a black man who wore blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and black sneakers. Both suspects wore black face masks and gray gloves, police said.

BPD asks anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Bill Mulligan at 941-634-8477.