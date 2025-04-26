Wanted Florida man killed after charging at Polk County deputy with knife: PCSO

The Brief A man wanted for burglary and theft was shot and killed after charging at a Polk County deputy with a knife, according to Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies were trying to track down 37-year-old John Snyder for burglary and theft when they located him just before midnight on Friday. Judd says that this incident marks three Fridays in a row where his deputies were forced to shoot at a suspect.



One man is dead after Polk County deputies say he charged at one of them with a knife, forcing them to fire several shots near Harvey's Supermarket in Lakeland.

Deputies were trying to track down 37-year-old John Snyder for burglary and theft when they located him just before midnight on Friday.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy on scene says he tased Snyder after he attempted to run away.

That's when the suspect charged at the deputy after refusing to drop the knife he was holding.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd says that this incident marks three Fridays in a row where his deputies were forced to shoot at a suspect.

What they're saying:

"Don't attack my deputies. Don't try and stab or shoot my deputies, because if you do, we're going to shoot you a lot. That's a guarantee," Judd said. "You ask for it, you make that choice, we're going to defend ourselves. Our deputies are going to get home safe, and if you force them with a felonious attack on them, be ready to be shot."

An investigation is underway, but Judd said that two people who witnessed the shooting were taking with investigators.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

