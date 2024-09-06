Warm Cuban sandwich dip
Here's how you can make a "Warm Cuban Sandwich Dip" at home.
Makes about 10 servings
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese
- 1cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup yellow mustard
- 1 cup diced ham
- 1 cup diced mojo pork
- 1/3 cup diced salami
- ¼ cup diced dill pickles
- 3 tablespoons shredded Swiss cheese
- Sliced Cuban bread
Preheat the oven to 350° In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, Swiss, mayo and mustard. Mix well. Add the ham, pork salami, and pickles. Mix until well blended. Transfer the dip to a baking dish and smooth it out. Top with additional Swiss cheese. Place the dip in the oven and cook for about 30 minutes until it’s hot and bubbly. Top with a few additional pickle slices and serve with sliced Cuban bread.