Warm Cuban sandwich dip

By Ray Lampe and Dr. BBQ
Published  September 6, 2024 5:27pm EDT
FOX 13 News

Here's how you can make a "Warm Cuban Sandwich Dip" at home. 

Makes about 10 servings

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese
  • 1cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup yellow mustard
  • 1 cup diced ham
  • 1 cup diced mojo pork
  • 1/3 cup diced salami
  • ¼ cup diced dill pickles
  • 3 tablespoons shredded Swiss cheese
  • Sliced Cuban bread

Preheat the oven to 350° In a large bowl combine the cream cheese, Swiss, mayo and mustard. Mix well. Add the ham, pork salami, and pickles. Mix until well blended. Transfer the dip to a baking dish and smooth it out. Top with additional Swiss cheese. Place the dip in the oven and cook for about 30 minutes until it’s hot and bubbly. Top with a few additional pickle slices and serve with sliced Cuban bread. 