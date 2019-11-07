Watch: Dolphins practice jumps, backflips

Some playful dolphins put on a show for the camera near St. Pete Beach this week.

Michael McCarthy of See Through Canoe recorded video of dolphins jumping high above the water's surface. One tried to land a backflip but didn't quite make it.

Later, the dolphins practiced their fish kicking skills - a common hunting technique that proves very effective for marine mammals that hunt in the waters near St. Pete Beach.

"Some dolphins are much better at it than others and it takes the calves a long time to learn it," McCarthy wrote on Facebook.

He explained, dolphins flip the fish with their tails, which stuns it long enough for it to become an easy meal when it lands.

"This video shows the first time I've seen a dolphin kick a fish repeatedly," McCarthy wrote. "Practice makes perfect!"