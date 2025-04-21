WATCH: Florida deputies save boater clinging to side of overturned boat

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies saving an overturned boater near Spoil Island. The rescue happened on Saturday, April 5, according to deputies. HCSO says all the people on the boat were okay.



A Saturday on the water turned into a nightmare for a group of boaters in Tampa Bay earlier this month.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Hillsborough County deputies released video of them saving an overturned boater from a sinking boat on the waters near Spoil Island.

The deputy used a throw rope to pull the man out of the water. Four other people were on the boat, according to deputies, and had already been rescued by nearby boats who came to help.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says they sent their marine section to find the boat after getting a 911 call on April 5.

Deputies say all five people were brought to the Williams Park boat ramp, and were all okay.

What they're saying:

"This rescue is a reminder of the life-saving role our 911 dispatchers play every day," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Their fast thinking and coordination with our Marine Section ensured a quick response that helped bring everyone to safety."

What we don't know:

What caused the boat to overturn is unknown to FOX 13, as is the identity of the boaters.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

