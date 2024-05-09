WATCH: Florida deputy tracks down missing autistic boy, fixes bike to encourage him to stay at home

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office tracked down a missing boy with autism and promised him a special gift, so he wouldn't run away again.

HCSO deputies originally located nine-year-old Elijah, a frequent runaway child, safely in Sun City Center on Friday at around 6 p.m. after he had left his home without his parents knowing.

The boy told the responding deputy he liked to ride his bike but couldn't because it had a blown tire.

Elijah speaks with deputies after being found (Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

So, the deputy left him with a square deal: he'd fix the boy's bike if he'd stop running away so much. The two shook on it, and sure enough, on Thursday, Master Sgt. Jeffery Massaro made good on his end of the deal, delivering a helmet and bike to Elijah.

Master Sgt. Jeffery Massaro with Elijah (Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

"It's heartwarming to see the passion that our deputies have to assist all members of our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "To see Elijah suited up and able to ride his bike with his friends makes me proud to be Your Sheriff."