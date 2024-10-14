WATCH: Florida man accused of trying to steal generator that powered traffic light after Hurricane Milton

A Hillsborough County man was accused of trying to steal a generator that powered a traffic light likely damaged during Hurricane Milton.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, TECO workers stopped the man from stealing the generator on the corner of Sun City Center Boulevard and Stoneham Drive.

READ: 'Day-to-day basis': Hillsborough announces school closures Tuesday

Officials say the workers gave deputies photos of the suspected thief, later identified as Soyal Zapata-Dye, and his license plate.

Hillsborough County deputies said Soyal Zapata-Dye tried to steal a generator that was powering a traffic signal. (Courtesy: HCSO)

Deputies arrested Zapata-Dye at his home on Sunday. He was charged with grand theft of the third degree during a state of emergency.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: