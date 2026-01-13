Watch: Florida man drops from sky into ocean during unplanned paragliding landing

The Brief A Florida paraglider unexpectedly caught a wave when he made a splash landing in the Atlantic Ocean last Friday. Video shows the man spinning and tumbling in the air while still attached to the paraglider before safely splashing down into the ocean. It is unclear what caused the paraglider to fall from the sky.



A Florida paraglider unexpectedly caught a wave when he made a splash landing in the Atlantic Ocean last Friday.

What we know:

It happened just before noon off of Singer Island in Riviera Beach.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, the 52-year-old Pompano Beach man appeared to drop out of the sky along with his powered paraglider.

READ: Hole collapses on Inverness middle school students killing 1, critically injuring 1: CCSO

Video shows the man spinning and tumbling in the air while still attached to the paraglider before safely splashing down into the ocean.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Riviera Beach Police Department

First responders said the man was not injured and nearby beachgoers swam out to help him and his paraglider to shore.

According to police, the man took off from Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter and sailed south until he made an unplanned landing.

READ: Indian Rocks Beach leaders to vote on paid parking near beach access points

Police and fire rescue crews loaded up the man’s gear onto an ATV and brought it beachside.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the paraglider to fall from the sky.