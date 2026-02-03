Watch: Florida man gathers ‘blanket’ of frozen iguanas during cold snap

The Brief In Hollywood, Florida, a group of influencers created a viral video featuring a "blanket" of cold-stunned green iguanas during rare freezing temperatures. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued a temporary executive order allowing the public to collect these invasive lizards without a permit.



A group of Florida influencers took advantage of rare freezing temperatures in the Sunshine State to make a "blanket" of cold-stunned iguanas.

A video posted on Sunday, shows influencer @stackz and his comedic co-creators in Hollywood, Florida, joking that he is trying to sleep under a pile of the invasive lizards, which were easy to capture because they were in a state of torpor called brumation.

Dig deeper:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order on Jan. 30 outlining special regulations designed to temporarily allow people to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit and bring them directly to five designated FWC offices.

The FWC said the lizards would be "humanely killed or, in some cases, transferred to permittees for live animal sales."