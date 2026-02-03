Watch: Florida man gathers ‘blanket’ of frozen iguanas during cold snap
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A group of Florida influencers took advantage of rare freezing temperatures in the Sunshine State to make a "blanket" of cold-stunned iguanas.
A video posted on Sunday, shows influencer @stackz and his comedic co-creators in Hollywood, Florida, joking that he is trying to sleep under a pile of the invasive lizards, which were easy to capture because they were in a state of torpor called brumation.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order on Jan. 30 outlining special regulations designed to temporarily allow people to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit and bring them directly to five designated FWC offices.
The FWC said the lizards would be "humanely killed or, in some cases, transferred to permittees for live animal sales."
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful.