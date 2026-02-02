Impact on bills after Duke Energy asks customers across Florida to conserve power during cold snap

The Brief Duke Energy asked customers across Florida to voluntarily reduce electricity use for a few hours Monday morning as record cold temperatures pushed power demand higher than normal. The voluntary request was in place from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Duke said the effort helped support the electric grid during one of the coldest mornings of the season. Even though temperatures are expected to stay chilly throughout the week, a Duke Energy spokesperson told FOX 13 the company does not anticipate making additional conservation requests in the coming days.



Early Monday morning, Duke Energy asked customers across Florida to voluntarily reduce electricity use for a few hours as cold temperatures pushed power demand higher than normal.

What we know:

Duke Energy says the request was tied to how power systems operate across the region.

The electric grid is interconnected throughout Florida and across the Southeast, meaning utility companies can share energy and support one another during periods of extreme demand.

Duke said conserving power early Monday helped ensure there were as many megawatts available as possible in case neighboring systems needed assistance.

RELATED: Winter storm pushes US power grid to brink as operators take emergency measures

As part of the voluntary reduction, Duke recommended customers lower thermostats to the lowest comfortable setting, unplug unused devices and avoid using major appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers during the morning window.

Dig deeper:

Even without another conservation request, Duke Energy says customers should still be prepared for higher electricity usage during cold snaps.

READ: Duke Energy customers shocked by unexpected deposit fees added to electric bills: 'Its crazy'

The company says heating systems make up about 30% of an electric bill, the largest, followed by water heaters. Duke also notes that energy costs are impacted by the difference between the thermostat setting and the outdoor temperature.

File: Thermostat

If the temperature outside is 40 degrees and someone sets their thermostat to 70, that creates a large gap the heating system has to work constantly to maintain.

"So it can be just as expensive, whether it’s the sizzle heat of the summer, or these record low in the winter, it really is the decision that you make on your thermostat that’s gonna determine what your energy bill’s going to be," said Ana Gibbs, a Duke Energy spokesperson.

Duke Energy says winter weather can still create major strain on the system. A spokesperson said the company’s highest "snapshot" peak demand occurred in January 2010, when energy usage reached about 10,800 megawatts.

What's next:

Duke Energy says customers can monitor and manage costs through tools such as mid-cycle usage alerts, which estimate how much energy is being used and predict what a bill may look like before it arrives.

The company also offers programs like EnergyWise, which can provide bill credits while helping reduce strain on the grid by cycling certain household systems for short periods.

Customers can find more energy-saving tips and billing tools on Duke Energy’s website.