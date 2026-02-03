DeSantis, MLB commissioner holds news conference at HC — site of potential Rays stadium plans

The Brief Governor DeSantis was joined MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Tampa Bay Rays ownership and Hillsborough College leadership for a news conference on the HC campus this morning. New Rays ownership has pledged to cover at least 50% of construction costs for a new stadium. The Rays aim to finalize a deal with HC within six months, with a goal of throwing the first pitch at the new ballpark on Opening Day 2029.



Governor Ron DeSantis was joined MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in Tampa for a news conference at Hillsborough College, the site the Tampa Bay Rays' new ownership team is eyeing for potential stadium developments.

What we know:

DeSantis, who has a reported close relationship with the Rays’ new ownership group led by Patrick Zalupski, has expressed public support for a new ballpark and redesign of the Hillsborough College site on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. Because the state owns the land, the governor’s backing is a critical hurdle cleared for the "work-live-learn-play" vision the team has proposed.

The proposed "College District" would relocate existing HC facilities to a dedicated corner of the property, while the rest of the 113 acres would be leased to the team for at least 99 years.

What they're saying:

"There's still great work ahead of us to be able to bring this to reality, but what I can say with certainty is that we believe with conviction... That we're going to be able to create a world-class work-live-learn-play development here in Tampa Bay," said Ken Babby, the Rays CEO.

The other side:

While the state and team are aligned, local funding remains in question. The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners has explicitly ruled out using general revenue funds, which is taxpayer money used for basic services, to pay for the stadium.

To bridge the 50% funding gap, the team has suggested several "visitor-heavy" options:

Tourist Development Taxes (Hotel/Bed taxes).

Car rental fees and ticket surcharges.

Community Redevelopment Funds (CRA property tax revenue generated by the project itself).

Special Taxing Districts (Special assessments on the new businesses within the development).

What's next:

The immediate focus is the 180-day exclusive negotiation window established by a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Officials must determine the exact relocation costs for the college and establish a "feasible framework" for the public half of the financing.

In the meantime, the Rays are set to return to a repaired Tropicana Field for the 2026 season while they wait for their future home to take shape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.