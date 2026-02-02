Ybor City residents push for pedestrian safety changes months after deadly crash

The Brief City leaders met with residents at a packed Ybor City community town hall to discuss pedestrian safety after a deadly crash killed four people last November. Neighbors and victims’ families urged action, including possibly closing 7th Avenue to cars on weekends. City officials outlined near-term street changes and longer-term plans, with some projects still awaiting funding.



Months after a deadly crash in Ybor City that killed four people and injured several others, Tampa leaders are weighing new safety measures aimed at protecting pedestrians.

District 5 City Councilwoman Naya Young, Tampa police, the city’s transportation department and the Community Redevelopment Agency gathered for a town hall to hear concerns directly from residents. Family members of one of the victims, Sherman Jones, were among those who spoke.

The backstory:

Jones was among the four victims killed in November when Silas Sampson is accused of leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase that ended when his vehicle crashed into Bradley’s on 7th Avenue.

What they're saying:

Several residents and victims’ families urged the city to take stronger action, including reconsidering closing 7th Avenue to vehicle traffic on busy weekend nights.

"We lost him, and we can’t get him back — and others can be lost if you don’t react on this," said Candra Granville Mack, a family member of Jones.

Others suggested testing changes before making them permanent, including a pilot program to close 7th Avenue on Fridays and Saturdays.

The other side:

City officials outlined a mix of immediate and longer-term changes, focusing on areas identified as part of Tampa’s High-Injury Network. Planned improvements include:

Repaving 7th Avenue from Nebraska Avenue to Nuccio Parkway

Continued rebricking of 7th Avenue to naturally slow traffic

A new four-way stop

Speed limit reduction from 30 mph to 25 mph

Installation of bollards to separate eastbound and westbound traffic

On Nuccio Parkway and 15th Street, the city also plans to add a "green spine" bike lane extending north into East Tampa.

What we don't know:

Plans for Palm Avenue, another area flagged for safety concerns, are on hold as the city waits for federal funding from a Safe Streets For All grant. No timeline has been announced for when that work could begin.

It’s also unclear whether closing 7th Avenue to vehicle traffic will move forward, as city leaders continue to weigh concerns about congestion and late-night activity after bars close.

What's next:

Councilwoman Young said she hopes to host more community meetings in the future as the city gathers feedback and refines its safety plans for Ybor City.