Watch: Florida man spotted making 'dirt angels' arrested after leaving Hillsborough crash scene

A suspect seen making "dirt angels" in a Hillsborough County construction site while deputies searched for him was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the crash involving one vehicle happened on East Bearss Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa just after 7 p.m.

Deputies said the driver was 34-year-old Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios. He took off running when deputies arrived at the crash scene, and ended up climbing a fence into a large construction site.

Booking photo for Eliezier Armando Reyes Rios. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

While running from Hillsborough County deputies, Reyes Rios laid down in a pit of soil, and started making what officials called "dirt angels." He was also seen making calls on his phone.

Once he started running off again, he climbed the fence, and three deputies an a K-9 were right there to apprehend the suspect. According to the sheriff's office, Reyes Rios was arrested on several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and trespassing on a construction site.