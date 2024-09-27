WATCH: Hillsborough County deputies rescue teen stranded in floodwaters during Hurricane Helene

Deputies rescued a teenage girl who was left stranded after she tried to drive through floodwaters on Thursday.

Record-breaking storm surge from Hurricane Helene caused disastrous flooding across the Bay Area.

READ: Hundreds of Bay Area residents rescued from record storm surge from Hurricane Helene

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies rescued the teen who was stuck on Race Track Road near Lafayette Boulevard.

There were hundreds of water rescues in coastal portions of the Tampa Bay area after the storm. The sheriff's office says they received more than 2,450 calls between 2 p.m. on Thursday and 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

