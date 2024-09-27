Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Citrus County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County
5
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:09 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 5:08 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM

WATCH: Hillsborough County deputies rescue teen stranded in floodwaters during Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 27, 2024 10:25am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene: Teen stuck in floodwaters rescued

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a teenager was rescued on Thursday after she tried to drive through a flooded street.

TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies rescued a teenage girl who was left stranded after she tried to drive through floodwaters on Thursday.

Record-breaking storm surge from Hurricane Helene caused disastrous flooding across the Bay Area. 

READ: Hundreds of Bay Area residents rescued from record storm surge from Hurricane Helene

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies rescued the teen who was stuck on Race Track Road near Lafayette Boulevard.

There were hundreds of water rescues in coastal portions of the Tampa Bay area after the storm. The sheriff's office says they received more than 2,450 calls between 2 p.m. on Thursday and 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: