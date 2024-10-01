Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Helene recovery: ‘There’s a lot of work to do’

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Governor Ron DeSantis gave an update Tuesday afternoon on Florida's recovery from Hurricane Helene, saying there's still "a lot of work to do."

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon in the Big Bend community of Horseshoe Beach, the governor praised efforts by state agencies to assess damage, set up resources for impacted families and get roads back open.

"We did Ian fast. We did Idalia fast. We did Helene faster," Gov. DeSantis said when discussing the state's response to the storm.

Despite that effort, the governor emphasized there's still a long way to go, especially in hard-hit areas along the Gulf coast, and called on the federal government to expedite aid.

"The bureaucracy has got to work to get this stuff done as quickly as possible," Gov. DeSantis said. "We know it was a major storm and there was damage, so just get it done."

As of Tuesday morning, about 49,000 Floridians were still without power. More than 2.3 million homes and businesses have had service restored.

The state has also activated the Florida Disaster Fund, which supports those affected by the storm. To donate, click here.

