Pinellas County lifts boil water notice for southern barrier islands as cleanup efforts continue

Pinellas County officials say they're making progress on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, but they're asking for patience as work continues.

County leaders held a news conference Thursday morning, saying efforts to restore utilities continue, particularly on the barrier islands.

The Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for the southern barrier islands. Sunset Beach on Treasure Island remains without drinking water because of excessive debris, county officials said.

Everyone throughout the county is asked to conserve water as much as possible.

Helene's impact on Pinellas County

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the Barrier Islands in Pinellas County.

So far, 12 storm-related deaths have been confirmed countywide, with most victims being seniors in their 70s, 80s and 90s.

Barrier islands reopened on Tuesday, but officials continue to ask everyone to avoid the area unless they need to be there.

County officials said it's vital that there's a comprehensive assessment of damage to help determine things like federal assistance. Anyone whose home suffered damage is asked to report it to the county by clicking here. For business damage, click here.

Cleanup efforts

Debris pickup is underway in some parts of the county. Storm debris disposal sites in unincorporated Pinellas County are available at the following locations:

Household appliances

Anclote Metal, 806 Anclote Rd, Tarpon Springs

County Sanitation, 5601 Haines Rd, St. Petersburg

Trademark Metal, 9380 67th St. N., Pinellas Park

Construction & Demolition Debris Disposal for commercial haulers

GFL Environmental, 1755 20th Ave. SE, Largo

Sarnago & Sons, 1741 N. Keene Road, Clearwater

Waste Management, 12950 40th St., Clearwater

What to do with sand

READ: Got sand from Hurricane Helene? Here’s how to dispose of it in Pinellas County

County officials say clean sand can be returned to the beach. It must not have stains, odors or debris, and can't be placed over dune plants, turtle nests, hurricane generated debris or construction debris.

For more information on debris cleanup and sand removal, click here.

Resources for those impacted by Helene

Anyone seeking FEMA assistance can visit the agency's Disaster Recovery Center at the Largo Public Library, located at 120 Central Park Drive in Largo. You can also apply online by clicking here.

Several points of distribution have been set up to provide free food, water and tarps to barrier island residents while supplies last. Below is the list of locations:

St. Pete Beach: 4700 Gulf Bvd. Food, water and tarps are available.

Treasure Island: 10451 Gulf Blvd. Food, water and tarps are available.

Tierra Verde Fire Station: 540 Sands Point Drive. Water only.

Redington Shores: 18200 Gulf Boulevard. Food, water, and tarps are available.

White Chapel & Harbor Hall: 1190 Georgia Ave, Palm Harbor. Food, water and tarps are available.

Cooling stations are open around the county for residents who are still without power or unable to return home. Click here for a list of locations.

You can find more information and resources available to residents and business owners from Pinellas County Emergency Management by clicking here.

How to volunteer to help

Those wishing to volunteer can do so by registering through Volunteer Connect, a state online portal. For more information, click here.

