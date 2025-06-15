WATCH: Surveillance helicopter hit by laser-pointer attack, man arrested by deputies

The Brief An HCSO surveillance helicopter was hit by a laser-pointer attack in Riverview on Saturday. Video from the sheriff's office shows the laser temporarily impairing visibility and endangering the flight crew. James Cardamone, 58, was arrested and charged with misuse of a laser lighting device.



A man who aimed a green laser-pointer at an HCSO surveillance helicopter several times on Saturday has been arrested, according to deputies.

Deputies say they tracked the laser to a mobile home on the 10000 block of Johanna Ave. in Riverview where they found James Cardamone, 58.

Video from the sheriff's office shows the laser temporarily impairing visibility and endangering the flight crew.

HCSO says that these reckless acts can have deadly consequences.

Cardamone has been charged with misuse of a laser lighting device.

The laser used during the incident was also found.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

