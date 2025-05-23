Water safety tips as we head into summer

The Brief Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. With summer comes outdoor activities near the water. Hillsborough County code enforcement officers are visiting area apartment complexes to make sure safety standards are met.



Memorial Day weekend is here, kicking off the unofficial start to summer.

Why you should care:

For many, that means more time at the pool and the beach. Florida is surrounded by water, and that’s even more of a reason, experts say, to get your children into swim lessons early. Florida leads the nation in drowning deaths of children four-years-old or younger.

Hillsborough County teamed up with Tampa, Temple Terrace, Plant City and the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County for Safe Pools Day Tampa Bay Friday.

Code enforcement officers from each jurisdiction visited condominiums, apartment complexes and other common-area pools to make sure they met safety standards, including those outlined in the Hillsborough County Code.

"Year round, we are checking pools, especially if they’re reported to us, but, you know, school is out in a week, so we’re trying to get ready for the summer," Joe Gross, Director of Code Enforcement for Hillsborough County, said.

"Last summer, we had the hurricanes and a lot of fences got compromised, so we are hopeful that while we're looking at the public pools, which are going to be visiting apartment complexes, townhomes, subdivisions, we're hoping people take a minute to go around their own perimeter and make sure their grounds are safe and secure," Gross said.

They’ll also look for appropriate fencing, signage, drain covers, sanitation and more. Violations can result in citations and fines, but code enforcement officers are focused on education and compliance, county officials said.

What they're saying:

"Today is awareness, reminding everybody, ‘hey, summer has officially begun. It's hot. People are going to want to go in the pool, but we want them to do that voluntarily, not to have some tragedy happen, because the pool wasn't secure," Gross said. "It’s probably one of the most important things that code enforcement is involved in is life and public safety," he said.

May is Water Safety month, and the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County also gave tips for water safety Friday and how to prevent pool injuries and drownings. According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, more than 100 children died from drowning in Florida last year.

"It's very important to keep an eye on kids, to make sure that the setting is as appropriate. Just don't lose track of them. Don’t take your eyes off of them," Gross said.

What's next:

"Along with signing your children up for swim lessons, local officials say they want you to add pool safety to your hurricane safety checklist, especially if you have to evacuate to a home with a pool.

