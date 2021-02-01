Waterway safety among top priorities during Super Bowl

On the water around Tampa, law enforcement boats are everywhere ahead of the Super Bowl.

"We want this community, we want the tourists to enjoy themselves, just follow the rules to do it safely," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The sheriff, Coast Guard, and other officials are looking out for everything from impaired boating to terrorism and human trafficking.

"We want folks to enjoy the Super Bowl, especially with the Bucs being the first team in history to play in their hometown, but at the same time we’re still going to enforce the laws and regulations to make sure this is a safe environment," said Commander Moore of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg.

Coast Guard officials expect many boats-for-hire operating around downtown Tampa in the bay and on the Hillsborough River.

"A captain operating a vessel you’re paying to be on should have a red booklet. It’s a Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential," said Brian Knapp, senior Coast Guard investigator.

No closures of Tampa waterways are planned during the Super Bowl, but there is a security zone near the Tampa Convention Center. Vessels are allowed in the area, but they must be underway.

"If you’re in that safety zone, you can't stop your boat," said Chronister. "If you do, you’re going to be ushered along."