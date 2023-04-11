Wawa to offer free hot coffee at all on locations on April 13

article

To celebrate its 59th anniversary in retail, Wawa is giving customers free cups of coffee of all sizes on April 13th.

The promotion will be chain-wide, and the company expects to give away around two million cups of coffee.

The first Wawa location opened in 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania.

"When Wawa opened its doors on April 16, 1964, our founder, Grahame Wood, imagined a place that would provide trusted quality products, convenience, and care to local friends and neighbors. Now 59 years later, Wawa associates are proud to carry out this vision by being 'Day Brighteners' in their communities each and every day," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa's Chief Executive Officer.

However, the celebrations don't stop there.

The company also plans to release ten videos highlighting the connection between the company's associates and customers.

Additionally, Wawa will donate $50,000 to its community partner, Children’s Miracle Network.