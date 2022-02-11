'We all cried': Lakeland sandwich shop forced to close its doors after 36 years

A "go-to" Cuban sandwich shop that has been in the same location in Lakeland for the last 36 years is going to be closing its doors soon.

The Silver Ring Café, on Munn Park, opened in 1986. It will be closing in August because the landlord is not renewing its lease.

"We cried the first day we found out, we all cried," Trish Rasmusson, who has worked at the café for 28 years, told FOX 13.

The owner, Tim Altman, says the news that the lease was not going to be renewed came as a complete surprise recently.

"I would like to stay here," said Tim Altman. "But I was not given a choice."

The landlord, Kate Lake, says the decision not to offer Altman a new contract was a difficult one, but she feels like she made the right call.

READ Lakeland to celebrate 65 years since Queen Elizabeth II gifted city with swans

"The downtown scene is changing, and there is an opportunity for a different kind of business to go into that space," she said. "Looking at the big picture, I think it is the best thing for downtown Lakeland."

Lake has not revealed what the new business will be.

In the meantime, Altman hopes to reopen elsewhere.

Advertisement

"We’ve got some feelers out. Customers put the word out. We’re looking, trying to find another location. I hope we can do that," he said.