'We better not ever see that here:" Bay Area law enforcement react to actions of Minnesota officers

Police chiefs and sheriffs from Tampa to St. Petersburg are standing in solidarity after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.

“Those officers were wrong, 100% wrong, I commend the chief for firing them right away,” said Chief Anthony Holloway of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The sheriff of Pinellas County, Bob Gualtieri said in a statement, that the officer "...used deadly force in a situation where there was no justification."

He went on to say, "As leaders, it is imperative that we demand accountability in order to maintain trust in the communities we serve and we stand with others today in seeking that accountability."

Sheriff Gualtieri is also the president of the Florida Sheriff's Association and saaid, "on behalf of all Florida sheriffs, I offer our sympathies to the family of George Floyd."

