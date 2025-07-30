'You're feeling that oven': Outdoor crews take precautions in extreme heat

The Brief Outdoor workers across Tampa Bay are battling extreme heat, with "feels-like" temperatures soaring well past 110 degrees. Crews in industries like landscaping, construction and farming are adjusting schedules and protocols to stay safe. County officials and employers emphasize hydration, protective clothing and training to prevent heat-related illness.



As Tampa Bay continues to endure punishing summer temperatures, outdoor workers are feeling the heat more than most. From mowing lawns to repairing pipes and harvesting produce, crews are pushing through dangerous conditions under the blazing Florida sun.

By the numbers:

Temperatures across the region have hovered in the mid-to-upper 90s for several days, with heat index values reaching higher than 110 degrees at times.

The National Weather Service has repeatedly issued heat advisories, warning of elevated risks of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for those working outside.

What we know:

Erik White, who owns Green Rhino Lawn and Land Care in Tampa, says the heat sets in early.

"We get started around 7:30 a.m. and by that time, it's pretty warm," White said. "You're feeling that oven."

His three-man crew mows up to 15 yards a day, suiting up in long sleeves, floppy hats, and even ninja masks for protection. They try to finish early, before the worst of the heat kicks in.

"If you get to the point where you're feeling exhaustion or even your heartbeat in your ears, you're doing too much," White said.

Dig deeper:

For Hillsborough County’s stormwater repair crews, the heat is more than just uncomfortable; it’s a serious health hazard.

"What they're dealing with is heat stress, heat injuries, heat exhaustion, heat stroke," said Brandon Huisenga, a county safety specialist.

To help prevent those dangers, crews undergo extensive training and rely on mobile apps to monitor real-time heat conditions.

"It was important because it's a life-saving technique," Huisenga said, at one point checking his app. "Ninety-four-degree air temperature, 112 [degree] heat index."

What they're saying:

At Hinton Farms Produce in Dover, protecting farmworkers from extreme heat is just as critical.

"We take farmworker safety seriously," said Jake Raburn.

Before any farm labor begins, workers receive mandatory training on how to recognize and respond to heat-related illnesses.

"We want our workers to be healthy and safe and productive," Raburn said.

The sentiment is the same across industries: this kind of heat demands caution, awareness, and preparation.

From lawn crews to public works to agriculture, everyone working under the sun is adapting to survive the summer.