'We want to raise awareness,' family of football player who died at practice turns pain into purpose

The Brief The parents of C.J. Dickey, a teenager who died following his first college football practice last year, are honoring his memory by launching a free football camp in Tampa. The camp will focus on skills and safety. Doctors determined C.J. had a condition known as Sickle Cell Trait, which they believe likely contributed to his death.



Calvin "C.J." Dickey, Jr.'s, parents should be planning to take their son back to Bucknell University for his second year of Division I football. Instead, they are planning to honor his memory to mark the one-year anniversary of his death.

What we know:

Calvin Dickey, Sr., and Nicole Dickey are kicking off a free two-hour camp for offensive lineman, the position their son played, from 10-12 p.m. at the Trench Academy in Tampa.

The camp will offer position-specific training, safe conditioning tips, and feature experts who can help athletes stay safe during practices and games.

"We want to raise awareness, not only, of Sickle Cell Trait, we want to raise awareness about heat exhaustion, how to be healthy," Nicole said.

"If this camp saves just one life, that'll be worth it," added Calvin Dickey, Sr.

The backstory:

C.J., who graduated from Carrollwood Day School, had participated in his first training session at Bucknell last July, when he collapsed in the weight room. He passed away in the hospital two days later.

"Not a single day in the last year has gone by without me having thoughts about C.J.," Nicole Dickey said.

"It's been very difficult because I just imagined him coming home on holidays or maybe on a three-day weekend type of thing, and he's not here," added Calvin, Sr.

C.J. had a blood disorder called Sickle Cell Trait, which his parents said played a major role in his death. The condition can cause serious problems during exercise. C.J.'s parents said he was diagnosed before enrolling and cleared to practice.

The family has questioned how the practice was run and the response from the university. Earlier this year, they filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bucknell.

At the time the lawsuit was announced, a spokesperson for the university told FOX 13 in a statement:

"The death of a student is always a tragic loss. Bucknell University is aware of the lawsuit filed by the parents of CJ Dickey. While the university will not comment on pending litigation, we again extend heartfelt sympathies to C.J.’s family, and we will continue to focus on our most important priority, the health and safety of all Bucknell students."

What you can do:

C.J.'s parents said space at the camp is limited to 50 participants.

People who are interested can sign up here.