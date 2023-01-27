Weeki Wachee Springs State Park inspires the next generation of mermaids

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most iconic roadside attractions, just celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues to draw record crowds each year.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is home to the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids.

"What sets this attraction apart more than anything else, is where these mermaids perform," stated John Athanason with Florida's Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau. "They perform in a first-magnitude spring with a 400-seat theater embedded into that spring and the two combined is magic."

The springs emit 117 million gallons of water every day from the Florida aquifer. The water is 72 degrees year-round and is 99% pure spring water.

The Weeki Wachee mermaids continue to inspire the next generation.

"Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is one of Florida’s old roadside attractions and continues to be so. What makes it unique is that it still exists today and so many others have disappeared," Athanason shared.

"It represents a piece of old Florida. That old kitschiness still exists today. And for a lot of people, including myself, who visited as a kid, it really brings back a lot of those old wonderful memories that I had with my family," Athanason added. "Even today, with the emergence of the mermaid industry the way it is, it’s more relevant than ever."

Athanason says a lot of people who are in the mermaid industry now really credit Weeki Wachee Springs for inspiring them to pursue this career or passion that they have. They always look back at Weeki Wachee saying this is what got me into being a mermaid or being a professional mermaid. I think it’s a testament to this park and how it impacts people.

