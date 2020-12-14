Wellness spa using modern science to bring you back into balance

This year brought its fair share of things to stress about so taking care of yourself is more important than ever.

Restore Hyper Wellness in St. Petersburg is taking modern science and bringing people back into balance.

They focus on what they call biological balance with treatments like cryotherapy, infrared saunas, stretch therapy, and IV fluid drips.

The therapies focus on inflammation, fatigue, and detoxification.

“People are looking for solutions that work,” explained Jonathan, with Restore Hyper Wellness.

Advertisement

From professional athletes to weekend warriors, Restore Hyper Wellness says they have something that can make every person feel at their best.

For more information, visit https://restore.com/locations/st-petersburg-fl/.