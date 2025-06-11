Wesley Chapel bread company caters to people with allergies

The Brief Purely Park Sourdough is a family-owned bread company in Wesley Chapel. The idea for the company came when the owners welcomed their twin girls in 2022. One was born with severe allergies. You can find the company at markets around Tampa Bay.



Purely Park Sourdough is a family-owned bread company based out of Wesley Chapel.

They source all their ingredients from local farms.

What they're saying:

"We want to provide to the community a bread we would eat ourselves but also is a good alternative for people with health issues," says owner and baker, Kimberly Park.

The idea for the company started when Kimberly and her husband, Justin, had twin girls in 2022.

One of them was born with severe allergies, including wheat.

"We found that bread was pretty hard to find that was actually good and didn’t contain any wheat, peanut, or tree nuts. So that’s kind of how we started making everything," says Kimberly.

Purely Park specializes in flavored sourdough loaves, like asiago cheddar, cheddar jalapeño, lemon blueberry, and pepperoni and cheese. But they also make sweet sourdough treats, like cookies and scones.

What you can do:

You can find Purely Park Sourdough at markets all around Tampa Bay. Just check their website for a full schedule each month. You can also pre-order online.

