Westchase burglaries lead to SWAT standoff at Town 'n' Country apartment

It was a tense night for residents of a Town 'n' Country apartment complex after a string of residential burglaries in Westchase lead to a standoff with SWAT officers.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a suspect shot at deputies, but crisis negotiators were able to finally resolve the standoff without any injuries.

It started with a string of burglaries in Westchase. Deputies said they followed a suspect to the apartment complex on Webb Road.

During surveillance of the suspect, deputies approached a woman who left the apartment where the suspect was last seen. As deputies talked to her, a man was seen running out of the back of the apartment, holding a firearm. The sheriff's office said the man fired at deputies, who sought shelter in a nearby apartment.

SWAT officers were called an neighbors were evacuated from the area. Webb Road was blocked near the incident for several hours and deputies were not allowing anyone in or out of the complex as a crisis negotiator spoke with the suspect.

The suspect, 36-year-old Nathaniel Cruz, surrendered without further incident, the sheriff's office said. He will be charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officer with a firearm.