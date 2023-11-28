Here's what ‘job cuffing’ is and how to avoid it

article

Many working professionals contemplate leaving their jobs for another opportunity, but making the move can be a tough decision for some to make.

Instead of shopping their resumes around to find a better job, employees are staying put in their roles until the right fit presents itself in a trend known as "job cuffing."

Job cuffing is a play on the term "relationship cuffing," meaning when someone gets into a relationship just for the cold months — to have someone to attend holiday parties with and get cozy with when it's freezing outside. The person doesn't want to stay with their partner long term, FOX Business noted.

Experts tell FOX Business that employees are willing to extend their time in their current job during the winter months with a goal of finding something better in the spring.

John Mullinix, head of growth marketing for Ladders, shares with FOX Business that workers feel less confident about finding a new job based on many companies reducing their staff or slowing down hiring.

Separately, the uncertain economic conditions and a decline in hiring during the holiday season can further complicate job searches.

Another factor for employees staying put in their jobs is to get end-of-year bonuses and take holiday paid time off before continuing their job searches in the spring, an expert shared with FOX Business.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. job market has remained solid despite interest rate hikes and has helped fuel consumer spending to boost the economy.

Employers added 204,000 jobs a month over the past three months. The combination of a solid economy and decelerating inflation has raised hopes that the Federal Reserve can nail a soft landing — raising rates just enough to tame inflation without triggering a recession.

The Associated Press and FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



