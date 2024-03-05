What is sober curious? More young adults go alcohol-free but experts say more needs to be done

More young adults are choosing not to drink alcohol as the term sober curious trends on social media.

University of Tampa junior Maddie Donahue will be turning 21 in July. But she's more interested in her water bottle than getting her first legal drink.

"I feel like that is what people look forward to, but I don't think it's that big of a deal," Donahue shared.

As it turns out, more people her age are thinking the same way.

Addie Caruthers, the director of wellness at the University of Tampa, said some of that may have to do with social media.

"The sober curious term is really popping up a lot in the TikTok realm and Instagram," Caruthers explained.

"A lot of the social media influencers have become really into wellness. So, when people are seeing that everyone else is doing things for their health, I feel like it really shows students and young adults how great it is to be into wellness," Donahue said.

Dr. Sylvia Crowder, a 32-year-old who works with the Department of Health Outcomes and Behavior at Moffitt Cancer Center agrees.

"I do think that when you think about the Millennial and Gen Z generation, we are considering our long-term health. I think that we recognize the detrimental mental effects of alcohol, and we just try to consume it within moderation or not at all," Dr. Crowder shared.

Herban Flow is Florida's first and only non-alcoholic bottle shop

Businesses like Herban Flow in St. Petersburg are catering to sober curious customers.

"Herban Flow is Florida's first and only non-alcoholic bottle shop. More beverages coming to the market through the industry and, just the rise of people, kind of you know, taking a little bit of time to worry about themselves and have that health care and really, you know, kind of focusing in on what they're putting in their bodies," stated co-owner, Caitlyn Smith.

"As a millennial, I think that we are definitely shifting into a new age of our relationship with alcohol. We grew up on media and movies and TV with college binge-drinking, high school parties. It was not a healthy relationship with alcohol that we were seeing as a society," explained Montana de Martinovic, Herban Flow's creative director.

Businesses say the interest in mocktails is growing.

Gigglewaters Restaurant in Safety Harbor has added more mocktails to the menu.

"We've seen a huge uptick in mocktail sales, so much so that now on our menu, when you open it up in the cocktail section, we have a whole section for nonalcoholic beverages. You want an elevated fancy drink, but you don't necessarily want to be tipsy," stated owner Rachel Wise.

Ellen Snelling with the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance said while the national statistics show that drinking is going down there's more work that needs to be done.

"Among our young people, even middle school and high school, as well as the college age, the overall drinking is going down, meaning that they drank in the last year or last 30 days. So that's good. But also, the 18- to 25-year-old group, in particular, has the highest rate of alcohol use and drug use. They are binge-drinking, so they, they overdo it. So even though it's coming down, it's still way too high," said Snelling.

But young adults like Donahue are hoping the current trends change that statistic.

"There is so much more to do other than going out and drinking with friends, especially on campus. We have so many on campus, clubs and other social events that don't involve drinking. So just to get involved in other things that don't involve drugs and alcohol use", said Donahue.

