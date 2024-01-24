What we know about 3 Chiefs fans found dead in Kansas City

article

After three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found frozen to death in their friend’s backyard two weeks ago, more questions are surrounding what happened.

Authorities identified the three victims as 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney and 37-year-old David Harrington. Police told FOX News that they didn't suspect foul play.

WDAF-TV in Kansas City spoke to the attorney of Jordan Willis, the man who used to live in the home where the incident happened reportedly moved out of the house less than a week after Johnson, McGeeney, and Harrington's bodies were found.

The news outlet reported Tuesday that a U-Haul was parked outside Willis’ home, information confirmed by his attorney John Picerno.

But Picerno tells WDAF that a fifth person was at the house with Willis and the three victims that night. Picerno shared that Willis went to bed while the four men were still up, hanging out in the home.

Citing WDAF, FOX News reported the fifth person, who is not identified, arrived at Willis’ home around 7 p.m. Jan. 7 to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers, and he left around midnight, according to his attorney Andrew Talge.

According to WDAF, Picerno alleges that Willis didn’t hear anyone banging on the doors for over two days after the incident and didn't hear McGeeney’s fiancée break in and scream his name. But minutes later, he heard police knock on the door.

This new information comes less than a week after Picerno released a statement on behalf of Willis stating that the last time Willis saw the three men was when they left his home and he went to bed, WDAF reported.

Yet, the families and friends of the victims are still upset because they don’t believe all the facts in the story have been revealed, WDAF noted.

Friends and family members of the three men say that they had all gathered at a friend's house to watch the game on Jan. 7.

The Kansas City Police Department said that the men's bodies were discovered at 9:51 p.m. Jan. 9 after one man's fiancée requested a welfare check. FOX News reported one man's body was found on the back porch of the home, while the other two were in the backyard. The men had apparently frozen to death.

Kansas City police are awaiting autopsy results from medical examiners to determine the cause of death, and it could take weeks. WDAF reported that Willis is not facing criminal charges in the case.

