What's in a name: George Bean Parkway

The Brief Tampa International Airport is often named one of the best airports in the country, but George Bean Parkway is a big reason why, guiding every passenger in and out of the airport. George Bean, a well-respected man in the aviation business, came to Tampa in the 1960s, as plans for a new airport started to develop. He served as director of Tampa International Airport for 31 years, until 1996.



It's called George Bean Parkway.

"He was a very, very well-respected man in the aviation business, in the airport business specifically," says Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano.

Originally from Massachusetts, Bean came to Tampa in the 1960s, as plans for a new airport started to develop.

Big picture view:

"George Bean had a vision for something that had never been done. So, normally when you go to an airport, you go to the curbside, and you go through the ticketing counters and behind that is the airplane," said Lopano.

But Bean envisioned a central terminal with baggage and other infrastructure along with outlying airside buildings that could be updated or replaced as aircraft and passenger needs changed.

"So, you take a vertical elevator to take you down, and then you would go on a horizontal elevator, which was the train, which would take you out to the airplane," explained Lopano.

It was an idea no one in the industry had ever heard of and Tampa was the first airport in the world to implement it.

"That's the secret sauce of Tampa International Airport. And it wasn't easy for him to get that approved," said Lopano.

The project came with an exorbitant $80 million price tag. But it thinned out the crowds in the airport and created lots of space.

It's a space that travelers are still enjoying, and the airport is still utilizing over 50 years later.

George Bean served as director of Tampa International Airport for 31 years, until 1996. He died in 2004 at the age of 79.

