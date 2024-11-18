Waiting for a permit? What homeowners can do while they wait

Residents across Tampa Bay , especially those living on Pinellas County beaches, are growing frustrated and impatient after Hurricanes Helene and Milton . They are at a standstill, unable to start rebuilding their homes as they wait weeks for permits.

"They want to make sure everybody does things the right way, and I’m in full agreement with that, but at the same token, to not issue one permit to build in six weeks is rather ridiculous, and there is no idea of when those permits might come, so we’re all sitting here in a holding pattern, said Jeff Fuller, a resident in Redington Beach .

Damage to Pinellas Countys home walls, floor, and electrical after Hurricane Milton.

FOX13 spoke with a Pinellas County contractor who has dozens of hurricane clients who are also still waiting to get permits.

"Permits have been tougher than normal. Everybody's doing the best they can, I'll tell you that. But with the constraints of how many people need help, it's been very, very tough on the cities and the contractors and everybody," said Albert Jasuwan, owner of JAS Builders.

Despite the wait time, he says there are some things you can – and should – do in the meantime.

"There's a few things they can do in advance. Number one is a lot of these houses got flooded, right? So get your AC checked out," said Jasuwan. "Number two, electrical. Might as well get an electrician to come check the electrical systems and make sure everything is safe and working."

It is recommended to get electrical wall units, like this one, checked by a contractor ahead of filling out a permit.

Jasuwan said a contractor could provide "you an estimate ahead of time of what the bill could be." He says, "that way, when you go to fill out your permit, you'll know, hey, I can check that box."

Cities usually issue permits for walls and door frames; they are for 'structural' changes. However, in most places, you can also start on flooring and cabinets without a permit.

Jasuwan says to be careful, however, because every city is different.

"Normally, we can do flooring without a permit. But with this post-storm, things are being stopped," said Jasuwan. "If we don't have a permit on-site, even if it's just something as simple as flooring. So I recommend people get one going or check with their local municipality."

The city of Tampa has made it clear that you can get started on flooring and cabinets without a permit. However, a "storm recovery permit" may be needed in some cities for hurricane -related. It’s always best to check your local city or county websites.

