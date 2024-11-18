Woman accused of trying to scam hurricane relief program in Bradenton

A woman is accused of trying to scam a hurricane assistance program.

The Bradenton Police Department arrested Veronica Torres, 44, on Friday, and she’s facing a charge of filing a false public assistance claim.

Police say they got a report of public assistance fraud last week.

"In this case, she was attempting to take advantage of hurricane recovery assistance," Meredith Censullo, BPD’s public information officer, said. "The application that she had provided had stated that she had to relocate out of her home because of hurricane damage, and she needed funds to provide for that other temporary housing."

Torres was allegedly applying for the City of Bradenton’s Hurricane Disaster Assistance Program, which is State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program funds.

Police say the application for almost $8,000 was approved, but when Torres went to pick up the check, a city employee noticed red flags.

"Something sort of raised the employee’s senses, like something's just not right here," Censullo said.

According to police, the employee noticed that Torres appeared to be significantly younger than the date of birth on her application.

"I believe the employee had asked a question that, ‘You don't look like the person who is in this information,’" Censullo said. "And Ms. Torres said, ‘It's just my Botox.’"

Investigators say they determined that Torres had used her mother’s information on the application.

"The mother didn't have any knowledge of this happening," Censullo said.

Police were able to intervene before the check was handed over.

"There are a lot of people in our community with an actual need," Censullo said. "And had she gotten away with this, that's money that could have gone to another hurricane victim who actually legitimately needs it."

Police credit the employee for being vigilant and reporting the incident.

They say it’s not uncommon for people to try to take advantage of public assistance programs, especially in natural disasters.

