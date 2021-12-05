Where’s Kathleen Moore? Friends of the missing mother search for clues into her disappearance

Monday marks one week since a Largo mother disappeared. Sunday, friends of Kathleen Moore spent the day searching for any clues that could help lead to her.

Kathleen Moore, 34, is a mother and student who friends say had much going for her. Moore, whom friends call ‘Kit Kat,’ was just about to graduate with a phlebotomy degree and start working as a nurse. Close friends like Jessica Brummett say it's hard to make sense of what's happened.

"I'm scared. I'm trying to keep the faith because she's my sister. I don't want people to give up or lose focus because her life does matter. It does. I'm just scared because this is not Kit Kat. She would not go this long. She would never put her phone down," Brummett shared.

According to Brummett, a transient man found Moore's cell phone in the dumpster behind a Walgreens in Pasco County and turned it over to detectives.

Deputies say Moore, who lives in Largo, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Monday outside her boyfriend’s home on Carmel Avenue in New Port Richey. She was reported missing after she failed to show up for work and school.

Deputies have searched her boyfriend’s house as well as a landfill in Spring Hill for clues in her disappearance.

"It's really hard," Brumett said. "Her cousins are really scared. Her aunts are really scared. Her grandma is really scared. So it's hard on them. Her dad just literally beat cancer so this is a lot."

It's why Brummett and several close friends spent Sunday passing out flyers to cars at the intersection of State Road 54 and Seven Springs Boulevard. They also searched an area near a bridge on Seven Springs Boulevard just blocks from where she was last seen looking for any clues that could help lead to Moore.

Friends believe someone knows something and asking anyone with information to speak up.

"We're praying and we're just trying to keep the faith that she will be found safe," Brummett said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102.

