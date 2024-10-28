Who killed Bethsaida Robles in front of kids? ‘Horrific’ New Port Richey murder remains unsolved 2 years later

Pasco County deputies are still searching for the suspect who broke into a New Port Richey home in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2022 and killed Bethsaida Robles as she lay in bed with two children.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, who is described as an adult male, with a large build, around 5’10" and wearing a black skull mask, kicked in the front door of a home on Menifee Court shortly after 12:30 a.m.

A woman who was asleep on the couch in the front room said she woke up when she heard someone knocking moments before the door was kicked in.

Investigators say the suspect pointed a gun at her before walking into a bedroom, where he flipped on the light switch waking up Bethsaida Robles who was in bed with two children.

"She woke up and sees the suspect, who pointed the gun at her," Sheriff Nocco said at the time. "She said, 'Don't shoot me."

Robles fell off the bed and that suspect fired another round at her before walking out of the home and leaving in an unknown vehicle, according to PSO.

Deputies who arrived at the home say they began rendering aid to Robles, but she died after being taken to an area hospital.

"For these young kids, I can imagine they were out last night trick-or-treating. But to be woken up, to have a suspect walk in, turn that light on and shoot the person in the bed with them. It’s horrific. It’s the only word I can think of," Sheriff Nocco said at the time. "We need your assistance. For the public to know, it looks like the suspect knew exactly what he was doing, and he knew exactly who the targeted person was."

Bethsaida Robles murder remains unsolved two years later.

Authorities do not believe this was a random act because the suspect seemed to know the layout of the home and who his intended victim was since he first pointed a gun at a witness.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit a tip to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Tipsters who want to be eligible for a cash reward are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. Refer to case number 22037978.

