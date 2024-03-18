Why Florida Democrats will not vote in Presidential Preference Primary

The Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) plays a crucial role in the selection process of presidential candidates within Florida's major political parties.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that in partisan office contests in a primary election, a voter may only vote for the party's candidates in which he or she is registered. That's why different ballot styles exist in a primary election. The voter's ballot style is tied to his or her party affiliation.

During the PPP, registered voters affiliated with Florida's major political parties cast their ballots to indicate their choice for the presidential nominee who will represent their party in the upcoming November General Election.

Following the PPP, delegates from each political party convene at national conventions, typically held in July or August, to officially nominate their preferred presidential candidates. At these conventions, party representatives decide which candidate will appear on the November General Election ballot as the official representative of their party.

If you are registered with the Republican Party, your ballot will list the following presidential candidates. Some candidates may have since suspended their campaigns or withdrawn from consideration but are officially required to remain on the ballot. A vote cast for any candidate appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate in this election.

Ryan L. Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki R. Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald J. Trump

If you are registered with the Democratic Party, you will not receive a ballot in this PPP. Since the Florida Democratic Party nominated Joseph R. Biden Jr. as their sole candidate, there is no ballot for voters registered with the Democratic Party. Following a meeting of the Florida Democratic Party's State Executive Committee in October, Chairperson Nikki Fried submitted a formal ballot request, which you can read in this letter (PDF).

You will not receive a ballot in the PPP if you are registered with a minor or no party.