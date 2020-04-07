Wife arrested in murder of Crystal River husband, detectives say

Citrus County deputies said they arrested the wife of a man who was found dead inside a Crystal River home last week.

On March 30, deputies received a call for a welfare check at a home on North Andri Drive. Inside the home, they found the body of 77-year-old Lawrence Howard Worley, Sr. They said they also found 50-year-old Victrina Marie Crites-Worley.

She was taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies did not disclose the cause or extent of her injuries. They said they considered her to be a person of interest.

"It's thanks to the perseverance of our Major Crimes detectives and Forensics

Unit that we are able to piece together a crime scene and find the truth,"

said Sheriff Prendergast. "From the very beginning, the story and evidence at

the scene just didn't add up. It wasn't long before CCSO detectives were able

to take Crites-Worley into custody for the murder of her own husband."

Crites-Worley was arrested for first-degree murder. Detectives did not provide additional details surrounding the murder.

