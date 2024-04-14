Wildwood kidnapping suspect elbowed elderly woman at Publix 2 weeks before 20-hour standoff, deputies say

A man responsible for a 20-hour standoff in Wildwood allegedly elbowed an elderly woman at Publix just two weeks before, deputies said.

James Savage reportedly forcefully kidnapped his girlfriend, 60-year-old Marivel Dunn from her home on March 14 before letting her go and barricading himself inside a Wildwood home. The 20-hour-long standoff landed him in the Marion County jail where he remains on multiple charges.

A couple of weeks after the incident, a woman told the Marion County Sheriff's Office that Savage assaulted her in a Publix parking lot.

The alleged assault happened at the Publix located at SE 165th Mulberry Lane in The Villages.

The woman met with Savage and Dunn in the far portion of the Publix parking lot when he began poking the woman in her breast, arrest records show.

She told detectives she poked him back to demonstrate the discomfort of the contact and he responded by using his elbow to strike her in the head.

When detectives spoke with Dunn, her recount of the events was similar to what the woman said happened.

Savage is now facing a charge of battery on a person 65 years or older in addition to the 11 other charges he received as a result of the kidnapping incident.

The 20-hour long Wildwood standoff

Savage holed himself up at a home on Southeast 174th Belhaven Loop, which belonged to a "friend" of his, the affidavit said. When deputies arrived there to gather information from this "friend," she turned deputies away. When deputies returned to follow up on Savage's car found nearby, she continued to be uncooperative, deputies said.

The woman told deputies she had "recently spoken" to and had seen Savage, but "would not elaborate."

It wasn't until Marivel Dunn exited a home on Southeast Belhaven Loop that the woman told deputies Savage was inside her house, the affidavit said.

Savage also made several phone calls to the FOX 35 newsroom Friday afternoon during the standoff discussing a variety of topics. FOX 35 immediately contacted law enforcement.

An arrest affidavit revealed that Savage sent a photo of himself holding a handgun to his head to a Marion County detective. It remains unclear how Savage sent the photo.

Additionally, Savage allegedly fired one shot at deputies who were administering gas rounds into the home during the standoff, the affidavit said. There was a hole in the house where Savage fired from, and a hole in the neighbor's house where the bullet hit.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office deployed its ICOR Robot to assist with Savage's "peaceful apprehension," the affidavit added. After Savage was detained, the robot was recovered, and deputies discovered Savage had shot the robot, making it inoperable. This caused over $2,000 in damage.

The standoff began at 1:30 p.m. Friday and ended 10:30 a.m. the next day.