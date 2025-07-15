Willie Taggart brings vision of helping others achieve their dreams to Palmetto

The Brief Willie Taggart and the Taggart Family Foundation announced a new partnership with the School District of Manatee County to bring STEM education, mentoring and expanded opportunities to students. The before and after care curriculum will be based at Lincoln Memorial Middle School in Palmetto. The Taggart Family Foundation has future goals of building a Taggart Family Community Center for the entire Palmetto community.



Willie Taggart has seen success both on and off the football field.

From Manatee High School, where he was a State Champion, to leading college teams including USF and FSU.

He’s now the running backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens, but he has never forgotten where he came from.

For the last several years, Taggart said he’s had a dream to bring something big to Palmetto and the community.

On Tuesday morning, he is now one step closer to leaving a lasting impression on his hometown.

What we know:

Willie Taggart carries a vision with him.

One that will soon become a reality at Lincoln Memorial Middle School.

"I just know growing up here. It was lively. Palmetto was lively. We didn’t have much, but we had each other. We had a community and everybody was excited. I want to bring that excitement back," he said.

On Tuesday, The Taggart Family Foundation announced a partnership with the School District of Manatee County to bring before and after-school care to the Palmetto school.

It will be focused on academic support, leadership development, life skills, workforce training, mentorship and cultural exposure.

What they're saying:

"This is home. I am a product of this community. I want the kids to see I was no different than any of them. There’s a lot of brilliant kids sitting out here today. They just need a mentor. They need someone to guide them. They need someone to show them how to do it," Taggart told FOX 13.

It’s one step toward a greater goal of the Taggart Family Community Center.

Which he hopes will one day be a hub for youth and adult education.

The center will bring services to the entire community.

Taggart’s family has been filled with emotion.

"He said mom, I’m going to do this. I sat down and listened and whatever he did. It’s wonderful because he thinks like I do," said Taggart’s mom, Gloria James.

Why It Matters:

The Taggart Family Foundation has identified gaps in before and after-school care that they can fill.

They hope to provide not only academic support, but leadership development, life skills, workforce training, mentorship, and cultural exposure.

All are designed to uplift communities and break generational cycles of poverty.

The School District of Manatee County is excited about the partnership.

"This is what you want. You want folks like this who grew up here. Everything they were born and raised on came from Manatee County and you want them to come back and give back," said School Board Chair Chad Choate.

For Taggart, it’s his goal turned into reality.

In helping others achieve their dreams.

"That’s what I want to do is bring that energy back. I want to be able to come back and smile and say I was part of the solution," said Taggart.