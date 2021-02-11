Winn-Dixie readies initial vaccine rollout in Florida stores

At 2 p.m. Thursday, the first customer with a vaccine appointment will receive their initial dose at Winn Dixie's Apollo Beach location.

Parent company, Southeastern Grocers, has teamed up with the Florida Department of Health and several federal agencies to administer roughly 8,100 free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines throughout 29 counties in the state of Florida



The grocery chain will initially offer the vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last.

People who qualify are can visit Frescoymas.com, HarveySupermarkets.com, and WinnDixie.com, for updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations, and to conveniently schedule an appointment online, when available.

As of Thursday morning, there were no appointments available in the Tampa Bay area, a status that is all but certain to change as vaccine allocation continues.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. People with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and people without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stressed the importance of raising vaccination rates in Florida's seniors.

"What we look at is, OK, how many seniors are getting shots in each county? What percentages of seniors are getting shots in each county?," he asked. "There are some counties that have a lot of seniors that have gotten the shot, but they have a lot of seniors, where the percentage is a little lower."



As further vaccine allocation continues to be determined and prioritized by the state of Florida, Winn Dixie's parent company said it has robust plans in place to administer additional free vaccines directly to the front line at all in-store pharmacies. This comes as Wal-Mart and Publix also

"In the coming months, the grocer will also provide additional COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacy locations," SE Grocers announced in a news release, "and will coordinate future drive-thru clinics to administer free COVID-19 vaccines in additional underserved communities as availability expands."

