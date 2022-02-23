Winner of $1 million lotto ticket sold in Plant City must claim prize by March 14

article

Time is running out for the winner of a $1.25 million jackpot to claim their prize.

The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Citgo Gas Station at 504 North Plant Avenue in Plant City. The winner would have been from the September 15 drawing.

Those lucky numbers were: 3 – 6 – 29 – 31 – 44 – 46.

The Florida Lottery says the deadline to claim the jackpot prize is Monday, March 14 at midnight.

While any store can validate the winning ticket, the prize must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

