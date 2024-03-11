Winning numbers drawn for Powerball's $532 million jackpot

Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for Powerball's highly-anticipated $532 million jackpot were drawn on March 11.

Powerball released the winning numbers on Monday night, which were the following:

1, 3, 7, 16, 66, Power Ball: 5. Power Play 5x

As of 8 p.m., officials did not say if the jackpot winner has been identified.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, a ticket with five matching numbers for Mega Millions – which is worth $2 million – was sold in Cathedral City during the Mar. 5 drawing.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 532 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.

