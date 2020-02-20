Expand / Collapse search

Winter AutoFest is back at SUN ‘n FUN Expo

Winter AutoFest will take place at SUN ‘n FUN Expo from Feb. 21 through Feb. 23.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus is getting ready for Winter AutoFest. Car enthusiasts from around the country will converge here this weekend. 

Between a dedicated Corvette Fun Field with Corvette vendors and Corvette themed seminars, a new Mopar Fun Field with seminars, to the Imperial Mustang Club of Polk County, Mustangs and Mustangs Show, this is a full-force automotive weekend. 

There’s also the automotive flea market, Manufacturers Midway, and a two-day, 400+ collector car auction presented by Carlisle Auctions. 

LINK: For ticket information and other details, head over to the Carlisle Events’ page.