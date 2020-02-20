Winter AutoFest is back at SUN ‘n FUN Expo

The SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus is getting ready for Winter AutoFest. Car enthusiasts from around the country will converge here this weekend.

Between a dedicated Corvette Fun Field with Corvette vendors and Corvette themed seminars, a new Mopar Fun Field with seminars, to the Imperial Mustang Club of Polk County, Mustangs and Mustangs Show, this is a full-force automotive weekend.

There’s also the automotive flea market, Manufacturers Midway, and a two-day, 400+ collector car auction presented by Carlisle Auctions.

LINK: For ticket information and other details, head over to the Carlisle Events’ page.