Winter Haven man wanted in pub shooting that hospitalized 1

Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man they say shot someone outside The Office Pub last week.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Diquon "Quon" Malik Diallo.

Police accuse him of opening fire outside the bar on Feb. 8, striking one person. The victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health and is currently on life-support.

READ: Suspected puppy thieves on the run after taking little dog from Winter Haven teen

The warrant charges are for attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm during a felony and discharge of firearm in public.

Pictured: Diquon "Quon" Malik Diallo. Image is courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department. Expand

Anyone with information on Diallo’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8477, **TIPS from a cell or by clicking here and selecting "Submit a Tip."